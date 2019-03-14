Osun governor appoints SSG, CoS

Related News

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Thursday appointed Oluwole Oyebamiji as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Mr Oyetola also appointed Charles Akinola as his Chief of Staff (CoS) and Adeyanju Binuyo as Deputy Chief of Staff.

The appointment was made known in a statement by Adeshina Adeniyi, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Osogbo, the state capital.

Mr Adesina, said the appointments take immediate effect.

According to the statement, Mr Oyebamiji, the SSG, was a 1987 graduate of Theatre Arts of the University of Ibadan.

He is a former Permanent Secretary in the state, one-time General Manager, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), and erstwhile full-time Commissioner in the Osun State Civil Service Commission.

Mr Akinola, the CoS, is an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a Fellow of the Weatherhead Centre for International Affairs, Harvard University.

Mr Binuyo, the Deputy Chief of Staff, obtained Bsc and Msc from the University of Lagos.

Mr Oyetola was sworn-in as governor on November 27, 2018.

He defeated Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the September 2018 governorship election.

(NAN)