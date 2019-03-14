Oyo governor-elect visits Obasanjo

Related News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised the Oyo State governor-elect, Oluseyi Makinde, to shun corruption when he takes over on May 29.

According to a statement on the visit by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Mr Obasanjo gave the advice on Thursday when Mr Makinde paid him a courtesy visit in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr Makinde was accompanied on the visit by Olabode George and some other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor-elect said Oyo State is “in a bad shape, and as such we are taking what Baba had told us with all vigour by going to work immediately.

“He had warned against corruption and transparency. We are very much aware of this too. With God, Oyo State will never be the same again. This is the type of visit that will give us the needed tonic to forge ahead positively in Oyo State.”

Mr Obasanjo in his remark, tasked the governor-elect to jettison the type of democracy which would target the selfish interests of a few. He described such government in the Yoruba language as “democratic so sa po,” which means to throw into one’s pocket.

“Be transparent and embark on developmental projects, which would be a delight to the people of Oyo State. Please run a government that will be making them ask, ‘where has this type of government been all these years in Oyo state?’

“You must give them something (positive), you must give them good democracy and not that one my younger brothers will call democratic so sa po’ (pocketing democracy).”

The former president said Mr Makinde has a lot to do to improve the status of the capital of the old Western region. He called on the people to further support the governor-elect in the task ahead.

Mr Obasanjo called for co-operation between the governor-elect, his deputy and the other members of the team, saying, “where there is misunderstanding, call yourselves together and make peace in the overall interest of Oyo State.

“He cannot do it alone and since you have supported him now, you should continue to be together. You should be mindful that Oyo people are fearless and they don’t mind, whose ox is gored, that is why you are there now.”

He promised to support the new government and be available anytime his attention is needed.

The former Deputy Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr George, who facilitated the visit, said he called Mr Obasanjo barely 24 hours earlier.

“I want to thank him for granting us audience within the short notice,” he said.

Among those on the governor-elect’s entourage was his deputy, Akeem Ademola; Oyo State PDP chairman, Kunmi Mustapha, Bose Adelabu; and Lagos PDP chairman, Dominic Agboola.