TRENDING: #LagosBuildingCollapse: Nigerians react

Widespread reactions have trailed Wednesday’s collapse of a three-storey building housing pupils of Ohen Nursery and Primary School and tenants at Massey Street, Lagos Island.

According to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), at least 40 pupils, including 10 dead bodies, had been pulled out of the rubble as at the day it happened.

The Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode who visited the scene blamed the owner of the building for the mishap. President Muhammadu Buhari in response, called on the state government not to allow a recurrence of the tragic incident.

Although records of casualties remain sketchy, an official involved in the rescue operation, Thursday, told PREMIUM TIMES 16 people have died while 41 were rescued alive.

Mixed reactions

Mixed reactions of anger, sadness and widespread outrage poured out on social media and is currently trending as at the time of this report.

Self-acclaimed “Buhari Tormentor,” Reno Omokri (@renoomokri), in his tweet had this to say, “President @MBuhari ought to have travelled to Lagos for an on the spot assessment of the #LagosBuildingCollapse. As dictatorial as Putin is alleged to be, he flew to Russia’s Ural Mountains region in 2018 to participate in rescue efforts at a collapsed building in SUBZERO WEATHER.”

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo (@HNNAfrica), had this to say: “#lagosbuildingcollapse at Itafaji is proof that Lagosians are brainwashed, have let society manipulate them. U vote for the person u are told to vote for. When a bad structure is pulled down u complain that the government is rendering u homeless, one woman lost 5 children today!”

Businessman, Tony O. Elumelu, reacted saying, “Deeply saddened by yesterday’s Ita-Faji School building collapse and the avoidable loss of life of these innocent ones. Praying for those affected 🙏🏼 #LagosBuildingCollapse #LagosIsland.”

Michael Orodare (@MichaelOrodare) reacted saying “elections are over, none of the Lagos governorship candidates will visit the site of #LagosBuildingCollapse. If it had happened before the election, the site would have turned to a tourist center for candidates, with different photo ops.”

Tayo Ekundayo-Ojo (@Tyedayo2) charged whistle-blowing to be extended to aspects of lives in Nigeria said, “report any old building at the verge of collapse to appropriate authorities to avert another #LagosBuildingCollapse rid #lagosisland of rickety buildings.”

“It’s often said of the military that “For our tomorrow, they gave their today”. But for school kids caught in the Itafaaji #LagosBuildingCollapse, it is a case of “For our today, we robbed them of their future”. My heartfelt condolences go out to all those who lost a loved one,” Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) said in an emotional tweet.

Yemi Adeyemi (@Dr_YemiAdeyemi) who called for an investigation of individuals involved in the construction of the collapsed building said: “until we understand that we cannot continue to accept mediocrity, we wouldn’t move forward as a nation. Risk assessment should be carried on any and every property. Every individual involved in the construction of that building should be investigated. #LagosBuildingCollapse.”

