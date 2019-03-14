Police arrest Oyo Assembly Chief Whip over death of lawmaker, Temitope Olatoye

Related News

The Oyo State Police Command has said they have arrested the Chief Whip of the state House of Assembly, Wasiu Akinmoyede, over the gruesome killing of the member representing Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Temitope Olatoye.

Mr Olatoye, popularly known as Sugar, was killed during the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections by some unknown gunmen shortly after voting, at his Alape Village in Lagelu Local Government Area, on Saturday.

He was the senatorial candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) for Oyo Central in the National Assembly election held on Saturday, 23rd February.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered on Wednesday that the State Police Command sent notification letter to the State Assembly that it has arrested Mr Akinmoyede in connection with the killing of Mr Olatoye.

The Police had, on Tuesday, said it arrested one person in connection with the killing of Mr Olatoye. The arrest of Mr Akinmoyede has brought the number of those arrested in connection with the killing to two.

Mr Akinmoyede, who currently represents Lagelu state constituency in the state House of Assembly, is a former chairman of the local government area.

The speaker of the House of Assembly, Olagunju Ojo, while speaking with journalists on Wednesday, confirmed that Mr Akinmoyede is under investigation, as regards the death of Mr Olatoye.

He said the police sent a notification letter to the Assembly that it has arrested Mr Akinmoyede, in connection with the killing of Mr Olatoye.

He said, “I am not aware that he has been taken to Abuja. I am only aware that he is under investigation but I am not sure if he is in Abuja or not.

“Yes, we received a letter that he is under investigation, I am not aware that he has been taken to Abuja or not”.

However, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the arrest of the lawmaker, said he was arrested through the AIG Zone 11, Leye Oyebade, and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu.

Mr Fadeyi said, “Hon. Lafisoye Akinmoyede, a member representing Lagelu constituency in Oyo state House of Assembly, (was) arrested through AIG Zone 11 and Commissioner of Police Oyo state and (is) being interrogated by Police at CIID, led by DC CIID, before being transferred to Abuja for further interrogation”.