Man arrested for allegedly raping minor

A 25-year-old man, Seyi Ajiboye, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl (name withheld) who is suffering down syndrome.

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder which causes developmental and intellectual delays in children.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who spoke with journalists on Wednesday said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado Divisional headquarters by the victim, ”accompanied by her parents”.

“The victim complained that while she was coming from a church service at Oluwalogbon street Abule Ijoko, the suspect who resides in the area lured her into his room, forcefully removed her underwear and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent,” Mr Oyeyemi said

The police spokesman said the suspect ”increased the volume of his radio making it impossible for people around to hear her (victim) screaming”.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Agbado Division, CSP Olatunji Omonijo led his detectives to the area where the suspect was arrested. He has since made a confessional statement to the effect that he actually committed the crime. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment and report,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the state police.