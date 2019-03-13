Absence of prosecution witness stalls trial of Alao-Akala, others

Alao Akala
Adebayo Alao-Akala

The absence of the prosecution witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday stalled the continuation of the trial of former Oyo State governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, over alleged N11.5 billion fraud.

Mr Alao-Akala, along with his former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hosea Agboola; and a businessman, Femi Babalola, are being prosecuted by the EFCC at an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan.

The defendants are facing an 11-count charge of conspiracy, awarding contracts without budgetary provision, obtaining by false pretences, acquiring property with money derived from illegal act and concealing the ownership of such property, among others.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, the EFCC’s counsel, Ben Ubi, told the court that his witness was on official duty to monitor elections in Port Harcourt.

Mr Ubi said that he could not go on with the case because he had listed the order in which the witnesses would be called, and therefore requested for an adjournment.

The defence counsel also agreed to the prosecutor’s request for an adjournment.

Muniru Owolabi, the judge, then granted the defendants’ prayers and adjourned the case till May 2.

(NAN)

