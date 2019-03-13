APC wins majority Ogun Assembly seats

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]

Four lawmakers would be returning to the Ogun Assembly as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won 15 out of 26 House of Assembly seats in the state.

According to a result sheet of the Assembly election signed by the Administrative Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun, James Popoola, APC has the highest number of legislators-elect while the Allied People’s Movement (APM) won seven seats.

The result also showed that African Democratic Congress (ADC) won three Assembly seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won one seat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four lawmakers that would be returning included Olakunle Oluomo (APC -Ifo 1), the current Deputy Speaker, Oludare Kadiri (APC -Ijebu North 11), Ganiyu Oyedeji (APM -Ifo 11) and Jemili Akingbade (ADC – Imeko Afon).

NAN also reports that the other legislators – elect were Modupe Mujota (APM – Abeokuta North), Adejojo Yusuf (APC – Abeokuta South 1), Adeyemi Ademuyiwa (APC – Abeokuta South 11), Yusuf Serif (Ado – Odo /Ota 1), Lamidi Musefiu (APM -Ado – Odo /Ota 11) and Adegoke Olusesi (ADC -Egbado North 1)

Others were Haruna Abiodun (ADC-Egbado North 11), Bolanle Lateefat (APM – Egbado South), Amosun Yusuf (APM – Ewekoro), Adams Isaac (APC -Ijebu East), Abiodun Sylvester (PDP – Ijebu North 1), Fasuwa Abayomi (APC – Ijebu North East), Oduwole Kemi (APC -Ijebu Ode) and Olakunle Sobukola (APC -Ikenne).

Also elected to the House were Sikiru Ajibola (APM – Ipokia), Soneye Kayode (APC – Obafemi Owode), Elemide Oludaisi (APC – Odeda) , Bello Atinuke (APC -Odogbolu), Akeem Agbolade (APC -Ogun Waterside), Osho Solomon (APC -Remo North), Abdulbashir Oladunjoye (APC – Sagamu 1) and Adeniran Ademola (APM – Sagamu 11). (NAN)

