Ikeja Electric threatens withdrawal of services from hostile Lagos

High tension electric powerlines
The electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric, has threatened to withdraw its services from communities in Lagos where their workers are assaulted and physically harmed.

Felix Ofulue, the head of corporate communications, said in a statement that there were communities where their workers had been brutally assaulted, leading to severe injuries.

The communities where Ikeja Electric staffers were assaulted, Mr Ofulue said, include Oshodi, Ipaja, and Ikorodu.

However, some of the perpetrators of the act have been arrested, charged before a magistrate court and remanded in prison while others are still at large, he added.

According to the company, Abiodun Makinde was arrested for allegedly beating up Oluwaseun Onate, a staff of Ikeja Electric while he was disconnecting debtor customers at Aberuagba Street, Oshodi, Lagos, a month ago. Mr Makinde has been arraigned before a magistrate court at Ogba, Lagos.

Although, the suspect was granted bail, the court ordered him to be remanded at the Kirikiri Maximum Prisons until bail conditions are met. The case was thereafter adjourned to March 14 for further hearing.

Rotimi Bamigbade and Kazeem Adeniyi Owoleye are other suspects remanded in Kirikiri prison after being charged on a five-count charge at Magistrate Court 14, Ogba, for allegedly physically assaulting an Ikeja Electric linesman at Ajasa Command, Ipaja.

Also, Kazeem Adeniyi Owoleye was arraigned before T.A. Azeez sitting at Ikorodu Magistrate Court 1, on a two-count charge of alleged assault on staff at Rilwan Lawal Street, Luwa Estate, Ikorodu.

Olusola Ayeni, a Corporate Communications officer at Ikeja Electric, showed video to a PREMIUM TIMES correspondent of how one of their workers was attacked with a machete at Itile community, in the Ayobo area of Lagos while people watched.

Although the suspect is still at large, Mr Ayeni said Ikeja Electric would not rest until the suspect is arrested and charged to court.

