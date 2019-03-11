I have no ill feelings towards Amosun – Ogun Governor-Elect

Dapo-Abiodun
Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday said he has no ill-feelings towards the out-going governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in spite his rejection by Mr Amosun before and during the poll.

Mr Abiodun said this while addressing a press conference at his private residence in Iperu – Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

The two men are still members of the APC with Mr Amosun earlier elected as a senator on the platform of the party.

But Mr Amosun supported the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, against the candidate of his party.

Mr Abiodun said his quest for the governorship was not “a personal thing” but because he believed he has something to offer the state in term of service.

The oil magnate turned politician said he did not exhibit or say anything negative about Mr Amosun during the electioneering campaign.

“I don’t think anyone would have observed that we started our campaign or during our campaign that I exhibited any form of anger against Governor Ibikunle Amosun, neither have I, at any point in time, said anything negative about him during our campaign. So, it is important to note that this is not a personal thing. It is about believing that one has something to give in terms of service to Ogun State.

“What we did during our campaign was to focus on the issues. I think we did that successfully by endearing ourselves to the heart of the electorate. I believe the electorate have spoken and they have spoken well. So, anger does not have a place.”

Mr Abiodun promised to run “a government for all” and render a “focused, qualitative and open government.

Mr Amosun has not hidden his displeasure with the candidature of Mr Abiodun.

The outgoing governor campaigned for Mr Akinlade who moved to the APM after he failed to secure the nomination of the APC.

Ironically, Messrs Amosun and Abiodun were known to be close friends before the governorship ambition of Mr Abiodun tore the friendship apart.

Mr Akinlade returned second behind Mr Abiodun in the election.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.