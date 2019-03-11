I have no ill feelings towards Amosun – Ogun Governor-Elect

Related News

The Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday said he has no ill-feelings towards the out-going governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in spite his rejection by Mr Amosun before and during the poll.

Mr Abiodun said this while addressing a press conference at his private residence in Iperu – Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

The two men are still members of the APC with Mr Amosun earlier elected as a senator on the platform of the party.

But Mr Amosun supported the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, against the candidate of his party.

Mr Abiodun said his quest for the governorship was not “a personal thing” but because he believed he has something to offer the state in term of service.

The oil magnate turned politician said he did not exhibit or say anything negative about Mr Amosun during the electioneering campaign.

“I don’t think anyone would have observed that we started our campaign or during our campaign that I exhibited any form of anger against Governor Ibikunle Amosun, neither have I, at any point in time, said anything negative about him during our campaign. So, it is important to note that this is not a personal thing. It is about believing that one has something to give in terms of service to Ogun State.

“What we did during our campaign was to focus on the issues. I think we did that successfully by endearing ourselves to the heart of the electorate. I believe the electorate have spoken and they have spoken well. So, anger does not have a place.”

Mr Abiodun promised to run “a government for all” and render a “focused, qualitative and open government.

Mr Amosun has not hidden his displeasure with the candidature of Mr Abiodun.

The outgoing governor campaigned for Mr Akinlade who moved to the APM after he failed to secure the nomination of the APC.

Ironically, Messrs Amosun and Abiodun were known to be close friends before the governorship ambition of Mr Abiodun tore the friendship apart.

Mr Akinlade returned second behind Mr Abiodun in the election.