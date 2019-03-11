Fayemi names 10 Advisers, Boards members

Dr Kayode Fayemi, newly elected governor of Ekiti State [Pic: Pulse.ng]
The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Monday announced the appointment of six Special Advisers, Chairmen and members of some Boards and Corporations in the state.

The appointments are contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode.

According to Mr Oyebode, the appointments of the advisers have been made to further position the present administration in the state for effective service delivery.

The appointees are Afolabi Ogunlayi, Senior Adviser, Economic Matters and Chair, Economic Development Council; Paul Omotoso, the current state chairman of the ruling APC, is now Senior Adviser, Political Matters, while Makinde Araoye serves as Special Adviser, Federal Matters.

Also appointed are Sola Salako-Ajulo (Special Adviser, Communications and Strategy); Akintunde Oyebode (Special Adviser, Investment, Trade and Innovations); Sunday Adunmo (Special Adviser, Road/Transport and Infrastructure); Fransisca Aladejana (Chairman, SUBEB); and Funke Fajobi (Commissioner, SUBEB).

Others are Tajudeen Wale Ajayi (Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Public Buildings and Infrastructure) and Muyiwa Ogunmilade (Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue).

Mr Oyebode said all the appointments are with immediate effect.

(NAN)

