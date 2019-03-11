Ajimobi, APC congratulate Oyo governor-elect, Seyi Makinde

Related News

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have congratulated Seyi Makinde on his election as the governor of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, Mr Ajimobi said now that the elections are over, Mr Makinde should ensure all stakeholders are carried along in his administration.

The governor urged the governor-elect to start preparing for the onerous task of governance by putting behind him all the electioneering acrimonies and prevail on his followers and supporters to guard against acts and utterances capable of igniting crisis in the state.

Mr Ajimobi said, “In the last eight years we have ensured adherence to the rule of law. We have done a lot to ensure the growth and development of our dear state through our visible unprecedented achievements, as acclaimed by the masses of Oyo State and the outside world.

“While congratulating you and wishing you a successful tenure, I enjoin you to focus on the sustained development of our state in the areas of peace, security, as well as safety of lives and property that the state has enjoyed in the last eight years.

“I extend to you the right hand of fellowship and promise to avail you my wealth of experience on critical developmental and governance matrix for the continued growth of our dear state and for the betterment of the lives of the entire citizens of the state.

“Since the duty of every government is to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive and for citizens to go about their lawful duties under a peaceful and secure environment, may I advise that you leverage on our widely-acclaimed achievements in these areas”.

The APC while congratulating Mr Makinde for winning the election, also commended its candidate, Bayo Adelabu, for putting up a good fight in the race.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, AbdulAzeez Olatunde, in a statement also thanked APC members for their steadfastness.

“The elections have come and gone, won and lost and the people of Oyo State have spoken. We respect the INEC declaration of Engr. Seyi Makinde as the Governor-elect and wish to congratulate him. Similarly, we commend the gallantry of Chief Adebayo Adelabu who gave a good account of not only himself but the APC in Oyo State. Our commendation also goes to all the victorious candidates in our party.

“Meanwhile, we will watch developments and use this opportunity to appeal to our party members and supporters to be calm and conduct themselves in a peaceful manner as the unprecedented eight-year tenure of the APC led by Governor Abiola Ajimobi has been a season of peace, safety and security which yielded monumental developments in various sectors of the state’s economy”.

The party decried the spate of violence in the last 48 hours in the state. It said it would be unfortunate if the state returns to the era of violence, brigandage and chaos with the return of the PDP.

It warned the perpetrators of violence that the APC government is still in charge of the state and no one should seize the opportunity of victory at the polls to take laws into their hands.