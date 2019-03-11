PDP wins Ondo South senatorial election

Map of Nigeria showing Ondo State
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Nicholas Tofowomo of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of Ondo South Senatorial election.

Mr Tofowomo scored 81, 892 votes to defeat his closest rival, the incumbent Senator, Yele Omogunwa of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 55, 610 votes.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Kayode Onifade, declared the results after the conclusion of the supplementary election for the senatorial district.

The first election for the zone was declared inconclusive on February 23 on the grounds that the margin of win by the candidate of the PDP was less than 28, 300 of the total number of registered voters in the affected units where elections did not hold or were cancelled.

Mr Tofowomo then polled 79, 036 to lead his APC opponent, Mr Omogunwa who scored 51, 993, with vote margins of 27, 036.

Meanwhile, the senator-elect has thanked the people of Ondo South for his election, describing his victory as an act of God.

