Oyo Governorship: APC’s Adelabu reacts to defeat

The gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, has reacted to his loss.

Mr Adelabu lost the election to Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Adelabu while declaring that his party was still studying the incidents of violence and reported electoral malpractices during the election to know the next line of action, however, congratulated Mr Makinde.

The returning officer during the gubernatorial election, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, had Sunday evening declared Mr Makinde as the winner of the election having secured more votes than other candidates who participated in the election.

Mr Ogundipe, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, declared that Mr Makinde secured 515, 621 votes to defeat Mr Adelabu who scored 357,982 votes.

The APC candidate in a statement he personally signed, a copy which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning, also sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives during the election.

At least two people including a federal lawmaker were killed in Ibadan during the elections.

“I am full of gratitude to God and to every single one of you for the journey so far. I offered myself up for service for the good of Oyo State. We ran a campaign that was issues based and was above board all through and I am quite proud of that.

“No life is worth being lost for any reason, I sincerely sympathize with the families of the bereaved, May their souls Rest In Peace.

“While my party is studying the incidents of violence and various reported cases of electoral malpractices to determine further course of action if necessary.

“I congratulate Seyi Makinde of PDP.

“Thank you.

“Bayo Adelabu

“God bless Oyo State

“God bless Nigeria,” the politician wrote.