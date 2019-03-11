Fayose taunts Amosun over protege’s defeat in Ogun

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose speaking after voting
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose speaking after voting

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has taunted the outgoing governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, over his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade’s defeat in the governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Dapo Abiodun, the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the election held on Saturday.

He led with 241,670 votes against his closest rival, Mr Akinlade, of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), who scored 222,153 votes.

Mr Amosun, now a senator-elect under the APC, backed the candidature of Mr Akinlade while also working against his party’s interest. His decision to install his protege pitched him against the APC leadership.

The final results released on Monday by the INEC also showed that Gboyega Isiaka of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 110,422 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Buruji Kashamu, got 70,290 votes.

The results were announced by the Returning Officer, Idowu Olayinka, of the University of Ibadan, who, thereafter, declared Mr Abiodun of the APC as the winner of the election.

Fayose’s mirth

In a tweet on Sunday evening, Mr Fasoye took to his Twitter to taunt Mr Amosun.

He also alleged that the governor ‘conspired’ with the APC to defeat PDP in Ekiti in 2018 adding that Mr Amosun is now facing a similar defeat.

Mr Fayose’s move to install his deputy at the last Ekiti governorship polls was also unsuccessful. The governor then alleged that the ruling APC, which won the election, ‘rigged’.

“I congratulate Gov ibikunle Amosun for LOSING the guber election of his political son, Adekunle Akinlade of APM. He can now join our club, having forcefully supervised & funded the rigging of Ekiti 2018 election by the same Prof Abdulganiyu Raji who served as REC in both states”

“YE Ibikunle Amosun, pls join us as we battle our orchestrated ‘loss’ at the tribunal. What goes round has come round. You “Ja Ekiti Gba!”, they have “Ja Ogun Gba.”

YE, please remember to congratulate HE. Dapo Abiodun o.

My name is Ayo Fayose”, the outspoken ex-governor wrote on Twitter.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.