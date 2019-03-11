Fayose taunts Amosun over protege’s defeat in Ogun

Related News

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has taunted the outgoing governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, over his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade’s defeat in the governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Dapo Abiodun, the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the election held on Saturday.

He led with 241,670 votes against his closest rival, Mr Akinlade, of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), who scored 222,153 votes.

Mr Amosun, now a senator-elect under the APC, backed the candidature of Mr Akinlade while also working against his party’s interest. His decision to install his protege pitched him against the APC leadership.

The final results released on Monday by the INEC also showed that Gboyega Isiaka of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 110,422 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Buruji Kashamu, got 70,290 votes.

The results were announced by the Returning Officer, Idowu Olayinka, of the University of Ibadan, who, thereafter, declared Mr Abiodun of the APC as the winner of the election.

Fayose’s mirth

In a tweet on Sunday evening, Mr Fasoye took to his Twitter to taunt Mr Amosun.

He also alleged that the governor ‘conspired’ with the APC to defeat PDP in Ekiti in 2018 adding that Mr Amosun is now facing a similar defeat.

Mr Fayose’s move to install his deputy at the last Ekiti governorship polls was also unsuccessful. The governor then alleged that the ruling APC, which won the election, ‘rigged’.

“I congratulate Gov ibikunle Amosun for LOSING the guber election of his political son, Adekunle Akinlade of APM. He can now join our club, having forcefully supervised & funded the rigging of Ekiti 2018 election by the same Prof Abdulganiyu Raji who served as REC in both states”

“YE Ibikunle Amosun, pls join us as we battle our orchestrated ‘loss’ at the tribunal. What goes round has come round. You “Ja Ekiti Gba!”, they have “Ja Ogun Gba.”

YE, please remember to congratulate HE. Dapo Abiodun o.

My name is Ayo Fayose”, the outspoken ex-governor wrote on Twitter.