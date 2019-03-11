Dapo Abiodun Wins Ogun Governorship Election

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has emerged the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday.

He led with 241,670 votes against his closest rival, Adekunle Akinlade, of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), who scored 222,153 votes.

The final results released on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also showed that Gboyega Isiaka of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 110,422 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Buruji Kashamu got 70,290 votes.

The results also showed that Mr Abiodun won in 11 local government, which include; Ijebu Ode, Odogbolu, Odeda, Ijebu North East, Sagamu, Abeokuta South, Ijebu East, Remo North, Ogun Water Side, Ikenne and Obafemi Owode.

Similarly, Mr Akinlade of the APM, won in six local government areas which are; Ewekoro, Abeokuta North, Egbado South, Ipokia, Ifo and Ado-Odo/Ota, while the Governorship Candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Gboyega Isiak won in two local government comprising: Imeko Afon and Egbado North.

Mr Kashamu, a serving senator representing Ogun State at the National Assembly, managed to win a local government, Ijebu North.

The total results of the local twenty local government showed that the APC recorded 241,670, APM recorded 222,153, ADC recorded 110,422 while the PDP recorded 70,290.

The results was announced by the Returning Officer, Idowu Olayinka, of the University of Ibadan, who, thereafter, declared Mr Abiodun of the APC as the winner of the election.

