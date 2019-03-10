Election: Oyo police debunk rumours of more killings

Nigerian Police on patrol
The Oyo State police command has debunked rumours of killings of some prominent persons in Ibadan, the state capital.

The news had been making rounds on the social media on Sunday sequel to the killing of the deceased Oyo lawmaker and senatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Temitope Olatoye.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the lawmaker, popularly called Sugar, was shot by suspected political thugs at the collation centre at Elesu, Ward 13, Lagelu Local Government Area.

He was rushed to the University College Hospital UCH where he later died.

The police in a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES said there is no truth in the stories making the rounds.

The commissioner of police, Oyo command, Shina Olukolu dismissed the reports.

“I wish to inform the entire good people of Oyo state that my attention was drawn by critical stakeholders and AIG Zone 11 Osogbo to the spate of unsubstantiated stories of alleged killings published in the social media today march 10 which is alarming.

”These stories, I can inform in its entirely are false, planted by mischievous persons to deliberately cause disaffection and tension in the state,” he said.

Mr Olukolu appealed to people of the state to be calm

He urged the people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear and intimidation.

He also made an appeal to the media and ‘critical stakeholders’ to always endeavour to cross check their stories or reports before publication.

On the death of the lawmaker, the commissioner had earlier said the command is working with other security agencies to arrest his killers.

He said a deputy commissioner of police is heading the investigations.

