Elections: PDP wins majority seat in Oyo House of Assembly

The Peoples Democratic Party has garnered a majority of the seats at the Oyo State House of Assembly.

It won 26 of the total assembly seats, while the ruling APC managed to win five of the seats.

The last seat went to the Action Democratic Party, ADP. The house has 32 members.

The Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mutiu Agboke, who confirmed the results, said the results have already been declared at the different local government headquarters.

He also said that the supplementary election for the federal constituency was also won by the PDP’s Ajibola Muraina.

The PDP governorship candidate, Seyi Makinde, also won the governorship election in the state and was set to be declared the winner at the time of this report.