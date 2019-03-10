Elections: PDP wins majority seat in Oyo House of Assembly

The Peoples Democratic Party has garnered a majority of the seats at the Oyo State House of Assembly.
It won 26 of the total assembly seats, while the ruling APC managed to win five of the seats.
The last seat went to the Action Democratic Party, ADP. The house has 32 members.
The Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mutiu Agboke, who confirmed the results, said the results have already been declared at the different local government headquarters.
He also said that the supplementary election for the federal constituency was also won by the PDP’s Ajibola Muraina.
The PDP governorship candidate, Seyi Makinde, also won the governorship election in the state and was set to be declared the winner at the time of this report.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.