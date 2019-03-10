Lagos police arrest 20 suspected cultists

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested 20 suspected cultists for their involvement in ‘supremacy battle’ on Saturday and Sunday in Ijora area of the state.
The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chike Oti, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday,
The PPRO said that no death was recorded and that more policemen had been deployed in the area to restore normalcy.
Mr Oti, who did not mention the names of the rival cult groups, said the gangs had been fighting themselves for some time.
Sources told NAN that the cultists had been exchanging gunfire since the evening of the governorship election in Ijora.
The sources said the shooting continued into Sunday morning before more policemen were drafted to restore law and order in the area.
