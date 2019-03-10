Ambode, Agbaje congratulate Lagos governor elect, Sanwo-Olu

Jimi Agbaje, the gubernatorial candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, answering questions at the townhall meeting held st Lekki.
Jimi Agbaje, the gubernatorial candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, answering questions at the townhall meeting held st Lekki.

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Jimi Agbaje, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for emerging winner in the March 9 governorship elections.

Mr Sanwo-Olu scored 739,445 votes to defeat Mr Agbaje who polled 206,141 votes, according to official results declared by the electoral commission, INEC.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who also won in all the local government areas in the state, announced the call from Mr Agbaje in a tweet Sunday evening.

Mr Sanwo-Olu thanked his PDP counterpart for the call and noted his resolve to ensure the development of a vibrant Lagos for all of its citizens and dwellers.

“At exactly 19: 07 I received a call. Thank you @Jimiagbaje for your congratulatory call filled with kind words.

“It was an intense campaign and I am happy we can now focus on the very important job at hand. Delivering a Lagos that works for all,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said on his handle @Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also, the outgoing governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated Mr Sanwo-Olu, whom he had a heated altercation with in the pre-campaign period.

“Hearty congratulations to the Lagos State governor elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the deputy governor elect

Obafemi Hamzat,” said Mr Ambode using his Twitter handle @Akinwunmi Ambode.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.