Ambode, Agbaje congratulate Lagos governor elect, Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Jimi Agbaje, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for emerging winner in the March 9 governorship elections.

Mr Sanwo-Olu scored 739,445 votes to defeat Mr Agbaje who polled 206,141 votes, according to official results declared by the electoral commission, INEC.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who also won in all the local government areas in the state, announced the call from Mr Agbaje in a tweet Sunday evening.

Mr Sanwo-Olu thanked his PDP counterpart for the call and noted his resolve to ensure the development of a vibrant Lagos for all of its citizens and dwellers.

“At exactly 19: 07 I received a call. Thank you @Jimiagbaje for your congratulatory call filled with kind words.

“It was an intense campaign and I am happy we can now focus on the very important job at hand. Delivering a Lagos that works for all,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said on his handle @Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also, the outgoing governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated Mr Sanwo-Olu, whom he had a heated altercation with in the pre-campaign period.

“Hearty congratulations to the Lagos State governor elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the deputy governor elect

Obafemi Hamzat,” said Mr Ambode using his Twitter handle @Akinwunmi Ambode.