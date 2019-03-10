APM rejects Ogun governorship poll results

Related News

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State has rejected the collation process of last Saturday’s Governorship and Assembly elections in the state.

It is alleging that the process was compromised, and ”against wishes of general voters”.

The Director General of the party’s Campaign Organisation, Sarafa Tunji-Isola, made this known at a press conference at the party secretariat located in Leme along Moshood Abiola Way, Abeokuta.

The rejection came from APM, while the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is yet to officially announced the final results.

Its statement which listed its complaints reads in part:

“The APM wishes to put INEC on notice that we shall explore every means within the provisions of the constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to challenge this miscarriage of justice. We shall also ensure that the wishes of the people of Ogun State, as freely expressed at the polls are protected.

“The exercise, which started on a peaceful note, was disrupted as the counting of votes were being completed by hoodlums and unidentified uniformed men, who hijacked the process and went ahead to collate falsified results sheets in many Local Council Areas, including Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Odeda, Ifo, Obafemi/Owode and particularly all the Local Government Areas in all parts of the Ogun East Senatorial District.

“In Local Government Areas like Sagamu, Odogbolu and Ogun Waterside, that were won by the APM, the results were changed to deny our party its well-deserved victory. In other Local Governments won by the APC, the figures were altered to increase the margin between the APC and the APM.

”The disruptions were clearly designed to ensure that the APM does not meet the required constitutional requirement of 25 percent of votes in the council areas of Ogun East Senatorial District and to suppress the electoral strength of the APM in Ogun Central Senatorial District, where the party clearly enjoys superior strength.

“In the night, some armed men, purportedly working for a top Federal Government official from Ogun State, went round many of the Local Government Areas, hijacked result sheets and forced party agents to sign already-filled result sheets under duress.”

The party said it had already laid a formal complaint with the INEC.

The APM enjoys the support of the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, who fell out with his party after he failed to install his preferred candidate as the flagbearer of the ruling party.

Mr Amosun backs the party’s governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, despite the governor being a member of the All Progressives Congress.