Ogun Governorship: APC defeats Amosun’s candidate in governor’s local govt

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has emerged winner of the governorship election at the local government of the incumbent Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governor voted at the Ita Gbangba, Ward 6, Unit 8, Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State. The governor won his polling unit for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Mr Amosun was suspended from the APC last week for supporting the APM in state elections in Ogun. Despite his support, however, the APM governorship candidate lost in Abeokuta South local government.

The APC candidate, Dapo Abiodun, polled 19,414 votes to beat his closest rival of the APM, Adekunle Akinlade, who had 18,767 votes.

According to the collation officer of Abeokuta South Local Government Area, Sikiru Adetona, the ADC came third in the local government with 13,572 votes

Mr Amosun was elected senator a fortnight ago on the platform of the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the APC national headquarters last week suspended Mr Amosun and Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, for anti-party activities.

Mr Akinlade of the APM was a member of the APC, on whose platform he was elected a federal lawmaker in 2015. He won a controversial APC governorship primary organised by the governor and other stakeholders, but a panel sent by the headquarters of the party conducted a separate primary which produced Dapo Abiodun as the APC candidate.

In December 2018, 26 aspirants for the Ogun State House of Assembly defected from the APC to the APM to join Mr Akinlade.

In Ogun state, 41 candidates are contesting for the seat of governor while 582 candidates are jostling for the 26 state constituencies.