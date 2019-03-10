APC wins Odo-Otin Constituency in Osun Assembly election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adetoyi Adeyinka, as the winner of Odo-Otin State Constituency for Osun State House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Mabayoje Aluko, declared Mr Adeyinka winner having scored the highest votes of 13,619 to defeat his closest rival, Adewale Egbedun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 8,304 votes.

Osun State is one of the seven states where governorship election did not hold on Saturday. Osun governorship election held on September 22 and 27, 2018.

The state is presently governed by Gboyega Oyetola of the APC who defeated, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP after a controversial rerun election.

Mr Adeleke is contesting the result of the election in court.

