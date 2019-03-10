PDP floors APC in Ondo senatorial race

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Nicholas Tofowomo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Ondo South supplementary election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Tofowomo polled 81,892 to defeat incumbent senator Yele Omogunwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 55,610 votes.

Kayode Onifade, the INEC Returning Officer for Ondo South, declared Mr Tofowomo winner of the election, having polled the highest number of votes.

“Having satisfied the law by having the highest number of votes in a concluded election, I hereby declare Tofowomo of the PDP winner and he is hereby returned elected,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Mr Tofowomo had earlier polled 79,029 against Mr Omogunwa who scored 51,993 at the February 23 National Assembly election.

The INEC returning officer had declared the election inconclusive over various irregularities in 56 polling units, saying that the cancelled 28,047 votes were higher than the margin of 27,036 votes between Tofowomo and his closest rival. (NAN)