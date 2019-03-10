Oyo governorship: APC candidate Adelabu loses own local govt

Adebayo Adelabu
Adebayo Adelabu, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebayo Adebalu, has lost his local government to his closest rival, Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Adelabu voted at his Ward 009, PU 010, Ibadan South-East Local Government Area.

He polled a total a total of 13,277 votes in the local government.

Mr Makinde had 24,556 votes in the local government.

According to the collation officer of the local government, there was cancellation in six polling units as a result of either over-voting or ballot box snatching.

A formal announcement of results is set to commence at the state INEC collation headquarters, Agodi Secretariat, Oyo State.

See the details of the Ibadan South-east local government results below.

Total registered voters — 175,387
Total accredited voters — 41,868

A — 69
AAC — 33
ADP — 11
AD — 54
ADC — 1,103
ADA — 26
ANRP — 26
APA 44
APC — 13,277
DA — 15
DPC — 08
DPP — 76
NCP — 09
PDC — 90
PDP — 24,556

TOTAL COTE CAST 41,442

