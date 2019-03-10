Oyo governorship: APC candidate Adelabu loses own local govt

Related News

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebayo Adebalu, has lost his local government to his closest rival, Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Adelabu voted at his Ward 009, PU 010, Ibadan South-East Local Government Area.

He polled a total a total of 13,277 votes in the local government.

Mr Makinde had 24,556 votes in the local government.

According to the collation officer of the local government, there was cancellation in six polling units as a result of either over-voting or ballot box snatching.

A formal announcement of results is set to commence at the state INEC collation headquarters, Agodi Secretariat, Oyo State.

Total registered voters — 175,387

Total accredited voters — 41,868

A — 69

AAC — 33

ADP — 11

AD — 54

ADC — 1,103

ADA — 26

ANRP — 26

APA 44

APC — 13,277

DA — 15

DPC — 08

DPP — 76

NCP — 09

PDC — 90

PDP — 24,556

TOTAL COTE CAST 41,442