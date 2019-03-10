APC wins two House of Assembly seats in Badagry

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the two Lagos State House of Assembly seats of Saturday’s elections in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that David Setonji, the incumbent APC legislator, was declared the winner of the Badagry Constituency 2, while Ibrahim Layode also of APC was re-elected for the Badagry Constituency 1.

Declaring the election results at the INEC Collation Centre in Ibereko, the Returning Officer for Badagry Constituency 1, Bosede Abiodun, announced that Setonji polled 14,533 votes to beat PDP’s Alani Ajose who scored 5,209 votes.

The returning officer also announced that ABP scored 101; AD 400; ADC 107;
ADP 131, while DPP netted 16 votes.

He said that the total votes cast were 21,801 and that rejected votes were 1,179, while 20,622 valid votes were recorded.

“David Setonji of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 14,533votes,” she said.

Also, Kareem Bestoyin, Dept. of Social Science, University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Badagry Constituency 1, declared Ibrahim Layode of APC as the winner.

Mr Bestoyin said that a total of 20,854 votes were cast with 1,534 votes rejected, while valid votes were 19,320.

He said Mr Layode polled 12,098 votes, followed by Gbenga Fayemi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 3,030 votes.

The returning officer also said A scored 8 votes; AD 228; ADC 527; ADP 151, while DA scored 9 votes,

Mr Bestoyin declared Mr Layode of the APC winner having satisfied the requirements of law and scored the highest number of votes.

“Ibrahim Layode of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 12,098 votes,” he said.
(NAN)

