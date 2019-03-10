Desmond Elliot wins Lagos State assembly seat

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Nollywood star, Desmond Elliot, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the Surulere 1 state Constituency election in Lagos State.

The Returning Officer, Bolajoko Dixon-Ogbechi from the University of Lagos, made the declaration on Sunday, at the Surulere Local Government Collation Centre in Lagos.

She said Mr Elliot emerged winner with 15,357 votes, while Benjamin Olasunkanmi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 3,628 votes.

”That Desmond Olusola Elliot of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected. ”

According to her, Shitta-Bey Oluwarotimi of Alliance for Democracy (AD) came third with 116 votes; Mr Dawodu Oluwaseyi of Accord Party came fourth with 65 votes while Mr Makanjuola Olaseni of YP came fifth with 59 votes.

Dixon-Ogbechi said that the total number of registered voters in the constituency was 134939, accredited voters were 20340.

Valid votes – 19357 while the total number of rejected votes was 973.

“The total number of votes cast is 20330 while the results of six units at Igbaja/Stadium with RA number 06 were cancelled due to over voting.

” So, the total number of votes cancelled in the affected areas were 4091,” she said.

PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday reported how Mr Elliot was attacked by thugs who wanted him to give them money during the elections. It took the intervention of his supporters and armed police officers to rescue the actor.

With his victory, the famous actor returns to the assembly seat he has occupied for four years.