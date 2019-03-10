APC candidate wins Ife Central assembly seat

Related News

The candidate of All Progressively Congress (APC), Adebusola Hezekiah, has been declared the winner of Ife Central State Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Funso Adesola, INEC Returning Officer, who declared the result on Saturday night in Ile-Ife, said that Hezekiah scored 18, 581 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adediwura Bode of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,558 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly election was conducted for 26 state constituencies seats.

(NAN)