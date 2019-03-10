What we’ll do about Oyo lawmaker’s murder – Police

Related News

The Oyo State Police Command has said it is working with other security agencies to arrest the killers of the deceased Oyo lawmaker and senatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Temitope Olatoye.

The commissioner of police, Shina Olukolu, in a statement on Saturday, said the police received reports of the incident and are investigating it.

A deputy commissioner of police is currently leading the investigations, he said.

“In compliance with the marching orders of the Inspector General of Police, Adamu NPM, mni. to ensure the most immediate arrest of the fleeing culprits, concerted efforts are ongoing to unravel and arrest the suspected killers of the deceased.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the lawmaker, popularly called Sugar, was shot by suspected political thugs at the collation centre at Elesu, Ward 13, Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo state.

He was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) where he later died.

The Commissioner of Police in the statement sought the understanding of the family members who are bereaved and mourning their loss to at the same time seek the support of the entire citizenry to assist the police with credible and useful information that would lead to the arrest of the fleeing culprits.