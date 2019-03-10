APC candidates win Somolu I, II State Assembly seats

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Rotimi Olowo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Somolu 1 Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Adebayo Otitoloju, the Returning Officer for the constituency, made the declaration at INEC Collation Centre in Somolu, Lagos on Sunday.

Mr Otitoloju said Mr Olowo secured 16, 007 votes to beat his closest opponent, Olawale Akanni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 2,651 votes.

According to him, 18 political parties contested for the Somolu 1 Constituency seat.

“I Prof. Adebayo Otitoloju, hereby certify: that I am the returning officer for the State House of Assembly Somolu 1 Constituency election held on the 9th day of March 2019, that the election was contested.

“That Olowo Rotimi of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Also, at the Somolu II Constituency, Abiru Rotimi of APC emerged the winner with 23,444 votes.

The Returning Officer, Idowu Taiwo, said Abiru beat Mr Babatunde Aleshinloye-Williams of the PDP who had 7,221 votes.

Mr Taiwo said 17 others also participated in the election.

“I Dr Idowu Taiwo Adebayo, hereby certify: that I am the returning officer for the State House of Assembly, Somolu 2 Constituency election held on the 9th day of March 2019, that the election was contested.

“That Abiru Rotimi Lateef of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”