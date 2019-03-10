Ogun APM Assembly Candidate Caught With Huge Cash At Polling Booth

Related News

A State House of Assembly candidate under the platform of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in Ogun State, Johnson Sotayo, was on Saturday arrested with huge cash at a polling unit in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The politician was accosted at Ijaiye Park in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office.

On interrogation by the officials of the anti-graft agency, the candidate could not give satisfactory answers and was subsequently whisked away by the operatives, as at the time of filing this report

The amount caught with the suspect was found neatly stashed in carrier bags, a discovery known to be against the rule of vote buying.