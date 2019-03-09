Ondo: Two die in election violence as governor imposes curfew

Related News

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has imposed a curfew on Oba Akoko, Akoko South West local government area of the state, following the violent disruption of the house of assembly elections early on Saturday.

The widespread violence resulted in the death of two persons.

The violence saw the use of guns and the destruction of ballot boxes and other electoral materials.

Vehicles and properties were also destroyed during the violence.

A statement by the state government on Saturday said all residents, citizens and commuters through Oba Akoko are to stay indoors, while roads through the town “have been closed down with immediate effect.”

Mr Akeredolu directed that commercial activities be shut down with everyone remaining indoors until further notice.

He said law enforcement agencies had been ordered to arrest anyone seen on the streets and other ‘unauthorised’ areas.

He warned that any attempt to test the will of security agencies would be decisively dealt with.

The statement noted that the suspected leader of the hoodlums who caused the mayhem in the town, Adamu Yakubu, has been arrested.

The government is holding Mr Yakubu, a native of Oba Akoko, for ‘orchestrating and supervising’ the violence.

Several persons were also reported injured during the violence.

Although Ondo is not involved in the governorship election, House of Assembly candidates are being elected.