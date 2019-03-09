APC wins Akala’s ward in governorship, loses assembly election

The All Progressives Congress has won the governorship election in Ward 10 of Ogbomosho North Local Government Area of Oyo State.
This is the ward of the former Oyo State governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, who declared his support for the APC.
The APC governorship candidate, Adegoke Adelabu, won with 2,390 votes while his closest rival, Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), garnered 1,948 votes.
Mr Alao-Akala is the official governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, (ADP). He stepped down from the race and endorsed the APC governorship candidate a few days to the poll.
He, however, said he would give his full support to ADP candidates for the state assembly seats. Mr Alao-Akala is considered the most influential politician in Ogbomoso, a factor that showed in the results including in the assembly election in the ward.
The ADP won the House of Assembly election in the ward polling 1,881 votes to defeat its closest rival, PDP, which garnered 1505 votes. The APC scored 991 votes in the assembly election in the ward.
Results
Governorship
AAC 13
ADP 319
PDP 1948
ADC 30
APC 2390
Registered voters- 12,953
Total accredited- 4889
Valid votes- 4797
Rejected- 103
Assembly
AD 53
ADC 75
ADP 1881
PDP 1505
APC 991