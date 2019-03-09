APC wins Akala’s ward in governorship, loses assembly election

Related News

The All Progressives Congress has won the governorship election in Ward 10 of Ogbomosho North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

This is the ward of the former Oyo State governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, who declared his support for the APC.

The APC governorship candidate, Adegoke Adelabu, won with 2,390 votes while his closest rival, Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), garnered 1,948 votes.

Mr Alao-Akala is the official governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, (ADP). He stepped down from the race and endorsed the APC governorship candidate a few days to the poll.

He, however, said he would give his full support to ADP candidates for the state assembly seats. Mr Alao-Akala is considered the most influential politician in Ogbomoso, a factor that showed in the results including in the assembly election in the ward.

The ADP won the House of Assembly election in the ward polling 1,881 votes to defeat its closest rival, PDP, which garnered 1505 votes. The APC scored 991 votes in the assembly election in the ward.

Results

Governorship

AAC 13

ADP 319

PDP 1948

ADC 30

APC 2390

Registered voters- 12,953

Total accredited- 4889

Valid votes- 4797

Rejected- 103

Assembly

AD 53

ADC 75

ADP 1881

PDP 1505

APC 991