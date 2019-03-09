Elections: Shot Oyo lawmaker is dead – Official

Related News

Temitope Olatoye, the lawmaker representing Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency of Oyo State, is dead.

He died after sustaining wounds in his eyes following a shooting by political thugs on Saturday evening at a collation centre in Elesu, Lagelu Local Government Area.

He was rushed to the University College Hospital Ibadan but died after doctors failed to resuscitate him.

The spokesman of the UCH, Toye Akinrinlola, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the lawmaker did not survive.

“There is nothing to hide about it, he is dead,” said Mr Akinrinlola, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on the phone.

“He was brought in unconscious because he was shot in the eye, but he is dead.”

Mr Akinrinlola had earlier hinted that the lawmaker was in a critical situation and was being resuscitated at the ICU.

“As I am talking to you now, the man is in the Intensive Care Unit, efforts are on to try to resuscitate him,” he had said.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the matter “has not been officially reported,” but that the command was investigating it.

Mr Olatoye represented Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

He contested the senatorial seat of Oyo Central senatorial district two weeks ago but lost to Teslim Folarin of the APC.