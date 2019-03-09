Fayose loses Unit, ward to APC

Related News

Former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Saturday failed to deliver his polling unit and ward in his hometown, Afao Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun local government area of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) swept the ward in the House of Assembly election.

At Fayose’s unit at St David’s Primary School, the APC candidate in Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency (2), Hakeem Jamiu, polled 168 votes to defeat the PDP’s candidate, Sunday Omosilade, who got 26 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Omosilade, who was Fayose’s personal assistant, had in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) signified his intention to withdraw from the race.

He cited a lack of confidence in the neutrality of INEC to conduct free and fair election.

His withdrawal was rejected by INEC, which claimed Mr Omosilade remains the candidate of the PDP for the constituency.

INEC said he should have withdrawn from the race at least 45 days before the polls, as allowed under the Electoral Act.

Also, at units 15 and 003, Igbemo ward, Mr Jamiu recorded 171 and 335 votes respectively, while PDP polled zero in the two units.

The former governor also lost in his Afao/Araromi ward to APC’s score of 648 votes, while the PDP got 67 votes.(NAN)