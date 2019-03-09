Fayose loses Unit, ward to APC

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose
Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

Former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Saturday failed to deliver his polling unit and ward in his hometown, Afao Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun local government area of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) swept the ward in the House of Assembly election.

At Fayose’s unit at St David’s Primary School, the APC candidate in Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency (2), Hakeem Jamiu, polled 168 votes to defeat the PDP’s candidate, Sunday Omosilade, who got 26 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Omosilade, who was Fayose’s personal assistant, had in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) signified his intention to withdraw from the race.

He cited a lack of confidence in the neutrality of INEC to conduct free and fair election.

His withdrawal was rejected by INEC, which claimed Mr Omosilade remains the candidate of the PDP for the constituency.

INEC said he should have withdrawn from the race at least 45 days before the polls, as allowed under the Electoral Act.

Also, at units 15 and 003, Igbemo ward, Mr Jamiu recorded 171 and 335 votes respectively, while PDP polled zero in the two units.

The former governor also lost in his Afao/Araromi ward to APC’s score of 648 votes, while the PDP got 67 votes.(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.