UCH speaks on shot Oyo lawmaker

The University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan has confirmed that the lawmaker shot on Saturday by political thugs is in a critical situation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The spokesman of the hospital, Toye Akinrinlola, said the lawmaker was brought in a critical situation and was being resuscitated at the ICU.

“As I am talking to you now, the man is in the Intensive Care Unit, efforts are on to try to resuscitate him,” Mr Akinrinlola said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the lawmaker was shot at a collation Centre in Elesu, Ward 13, Lagelu Local Government Area.

He was said to have been shot in the eyes and was rushed to the UCH.

The Oyo police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted, said the matter “has not been officially reported,” but that the command was investigating it.

“You should exercise patience so that we can get the facts because it has not been officially reported,” said Mr Fadeyi.

“We will need to get the facts before we can come out and tell you what it is, please be patient.”

Mr Olatoye represents Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

He contested the senatorial seat of Oyo Central senatorial district two weeks ago but lost to Teslim Folarin of the APC.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.