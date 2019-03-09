UCH speaks on shot Oyo lawmaker

Related News

The University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan has confirmed that the lawmaker shot on Saturday by political thugs is in a critical situation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The spokesman of the hospital, Toye Akinrinlola, said the lawmaker was brought in a critical situation and was being resuscitated at the ICU.

“As I am talking to you now, the man is in the Intensive Care Unit, efforts are on to try to resuscitate him,” Mr Akinrinlola said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the lawmaker was shot at a collation Centre in Elesu, Ward 13, Lagelu Local Government Area.

He was said to have been shot in the eyes and was rushed to the UCH.

The Oyo police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted, said the matter “has not been officially reported,” but that the command was investigating it.

“You should exercise patience so that we can get the facts because it has not been officially reported,” said Mr Fadeyi.

“We will need to get the facts before we can come out and tell you what it is, please be patient.”

Mr Olatoye represents Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

He contested the senatorial seat of Oyo Central senatorial district two weeks ago but lost to Teslim Folarin of the APC.