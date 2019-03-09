Oyo Governorship: Ladoja, Alli, Lanlehin, Makinde deliver polling units to PDP

Related News

A former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, and a former Secretary to the State Government, Sharafadeen Alli, on Saturday won their polling units for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Both men had a few days ago declared support for the PDP governorship candidate, Seyi Makinde.

The emergence of Mr Makinde as the winner of the election at Mr Ladoja’s polling unit in old Bodija and Mr Alli’s polling unit in Oke Aremo came few minutes after the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, lost his polling unit to the PDP.

Mr Ajimobi, whose second term in office as governor will lapse on May 29 this year, had two weeks ago lost his bid to return to the Senate to the PDP candidate, Kola Balogun. The PDP also won the presidential election in Oyo State.

Saturday’s result indicates that Mr Ladoja who is the leader of a coalition recently formed against APC, won Unit 13, Ward 10 in Ibadan for the PDP.

The gubernatorial result showed PDP garnering 180 to APC’s 34 where the former governor voted.

Mr Alli, who is the gubernatorial candidate of the ZLP but stepped down for Mr Makinde, also delivered his polling unit for PDP.

In Mr Alli’s family house located at Biro compound, Oke Aremo, Ward 3, Unit 022, PDP got 126 to defeat APC that scored 32 votes.

Another gubernatorial candidate who equally stepped down for Makinde, Olufemi Lanlehin, also won his polling for PDP.

At the Ward 8, Unit 2, of Ibadan North-West, where Mr Lanlehin voted, the PDP scored 136 votes to defeat APC that had 68 votes.

Mr Makinde also won his polling unit 001, Ward 11 in Ibadan North East Local Government Area for PDP.

The result indicated that PDP scored 165 votes to defeat APC that recorded 71 votes in Mr Makinde’s polling unit.