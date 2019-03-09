APC loses in Governor Amosun’s polling unit

Related News

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has emerged winner of the governorship and House of Assembly elections cast at the polling unit of the incumbent Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Mr Amosun, who was elected senator a fortnight ago on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is supporting the APM in today’s election.

The governor voted at the Ita Gbangba, Ward 6, Unit 8, Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

At the polling unit, tor the governorship election, APM came first with 70 votes, APC had 31 votes and ADC had 14 votes. The PDP had zero votes in the polling unit.

For the Ogun State House of Assembly in the unit, APM had 59 votes while APC scored 35 votes and ADC 13 votes. The PDP had zero votes.

A fortnight ago, the APC won all elections held in the polling unit.

Mr Amosun’s support for the APM and its gubernatorial candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, has led to his suspension from the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the APC national headquarters last week suspended Mr Amosun and Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, for anti-party activities.

Mr Akinlade was a member of the APC, on whose platform he was elected a federal lawmaker in 2015. He won a controversial APC governorship primary organised by the governor and other stakeholders, but a panel sent by the headquarters of the party conducted a separate primary which produced Dapo Abiodun as the APC candidate.

In December 2018, 26 aspirants for the Ogun State House of Assembly defected from the APC to the APM to join Mr Adekunle

In Ogun state, 41 candidates are contesting for the seat of governor while 582 candidates are jostling for the 26 state constituencies.