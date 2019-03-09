Tinubu speaks on ‘O to ge’ Lagos

Pic. 54. All Progressives Congress (APC), National Leader Bola Tinubu voting at Ikeja Local Government Alausa/Oregun/Olusosun Ward 03 Unit 047 during the Governorship and Houses of Assembly Elections in Lagos on Saturday (09/03/19) 02041/9/3/2019/Kayode Oladapo/JAU/NAN

A former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has said there is no basis for the “O to ge” movement which translates loosely as “Enough is Enough’

‘O to ge’, a catchphrase birthed in Kwara State, was used as a tool to demand the defeat of Bukola Saraki in Kwara State, who for years remained the political leader of the state, an influential position he inherited from his father.

Mr Saraki, the Senate President, lost his senatorial election in Kwara State a fortnight ago. The All Progressives Congress (APC) also won the presidential election in Kwara.

Some Nigerians have since called for a reenactment of the “O to ge” effect in Lagos, where Mr Tinubu has since 1999 remained the most influential political leader, controlling the structures that have seen mostly his loyalists elected governors, federal and state lawmakers, and local government leaders.

While speaking after casting his vote in Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, Mr Tinubu said Lagosians should instead rejoice with the APC in the state.

“Are we in Kwara? …there is a limit to copycat, Lagos should be ‘O to pe’ (be grateful).

“We are the only party in Lagos, the rest are repeaters’ stations. They come every four years and they go back in again like crabs,” Mr Tinubu said.

The APC national leader said he believes victory is assured for the ruling party in Lagos State.

