INEC vows election will proceed in Lagos communities where ad-hoc staffers boycotted exercise

Sam Olumekun, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos State, said at 1:48 p.m. that election will still hold in Ogudu/ Ojota, in Kosofe area of Lagos State.

There has been a shutdown of the election process in Ojodu/Ojota due to the claim that the electoral officer in charge refused to pay the ad-hoc staffers a sum of money which the staffers tagged ‘conveniency fee’ after she had negotiated with them in the morning.

According to the ad-hoc staffers, mainly corps members, they have video evidence of where the electoral officer addressed them and told them she would pay them N7,000. But they demanded N10,000 which was later agreed on.

However, Mr Olumekun stated that he is not aware of such money as the only money they are entitled to has been or will be paid directly to their bank accounts.

He added that the money the ad-hoc staff are claiming is not from the federal government’s purse and is therefore illegal.

“We are not giving them any money of any such, no N10,000 anywhere. All they are entitled to is N13,000 as election allowance, feeding allowance and training fee. The commission just approved a sum N3,500 as feeding and transport fee for those that came for the postponed election.”

Speaking on the allegedly missing ballot papers, Mr Olumekun said that there is nothing of such.

“These ballot papers they are talking about cannot be used anywhere and we have the number of ballot papers.”

Amidst the claims of the ad-hoc staff that people were paid in other RAC centres, the official said he was not aware.

Nevertheless, PREMIUM TIMES witnessed the disbursement of N10,000 to the ad-hoc staff at Ikosi High School, Ikosi-Ketu, Kosofe, Lagos.

There were rumours that the money was donated to the ad-hoc staffers by an APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

Even though it was almost four hours after voting was to start, Mr Olumekun said the elections would still go on in the area.

At 2:07 p.m., distribution of election materials to the presiding officers started. Drivers and security officials were also being mobilised.

