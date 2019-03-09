Elections: Oyo gov decries voters apathy

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi
Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi

Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has lamented the low turn out of voters in Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

The governor who spoke at his unit 20 polling unit, Ward 11, Ibadan South West local government after voting, told journalists the elections were peaceful in. his polling unit.

He however, said the turn out was low compared to what was obtained during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The reason for the low turnout could be as a result of discouragement, fatigue, disappoint or other reasons,” he said.

Mr Ajimobi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said since there was still some more time for voting, more voters could still come out to cast their votes.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission had done well so far and the process of the election had been peaceful and credible.

He expressed hope that his party’s candidate, Adebayo Adelabu would be victorious at the count of the polls.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.