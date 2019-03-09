Ambode votes in Lagos, charges electorate to come out

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle) and his wife Bolanle (right) waiting on the queue for accreditation during Presidential and NASS Elections at Ward A5 Polling Unit 033, Ogunmodede College, Papa, Epe, on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle) and his wife Bolanle (right) waiting on the queue for accreditation during Presidential and NASS Elections at Ward A5 Polling Unit 033, Ogunmodede College, Papa, Epe, on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday cast his vote in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, urging other eligible voters to also come out and exercise their civic obligations without fear.

Mr Ambode arrived at his Polling Unit 033, Ward A5, at Ogunmodede Junior and Senior College in Papa Epe by 9.54 am, accompanied by his wife, Bolanle.

He cast his vote at exactly 10.03 am.

Speaking with journalists shortly after voting, Mr Ambode urged the electorate to believe in the process by coming out en-masse to perform their civic rights.

He said this would continue to enhance the tenets of democracy and also promote the culture of ‘one man, one vote’.

“I just want to thank all Lagosians that today, we are going to promote the real tenet of democracy by actually performing our civil obligation and coming out to vote.

“I just finished voting with the first lady, and in this particular polling booth, everything has been so peaceful and I also understand that across the state, voting is ongoing, there have been reports of delays in some of these polling centres.

“We implore INEC to make sure that the voting materials, staff and ad-hoc staff come out quickly so that everybody can come out to perform that same obligation,” Mr Ambode said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC officials arrived at the polling unit at 7.30 am, while voting and accreditation commenced at 8.00 am.

Meanwhile, there was high turnout at several polling units visited in Epe, Lagos State, with residents coming out to vote for candidates of their choice in the elections.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.