Ambode votes in Lagos, charges electorate to come out

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday cast his vote in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, urging other eligible voters to also come out and exercise their civic obligations without fear.

Mr Ambode arrived at his Polling Unit 033, Ward A5, at Ogunmodede Junior and Senior College in Papa Epe by 9.54 am, accompanied by his wife, Bolanle.

He cast his vote at exactly 10.03 am.

Speaking with journalists shortly after voting, Mr Ambode urged the electorate to believe in the process by coming out en-masse to perform their civic rights.

He said this would continue to enhance the tenets of democracy and also promote the culture of ‘one man, one vote’.

“I just want to thank all Lagosians that today, we are going to promote the real tenet of democracy by actually performing our civil obligation and coming out to vote.

“I just finished voting with the first lady, and in this particular polling booth, everything has been so peaceful and I also understand that across the state, voting is ongoing, there have been reports of delays in some of these polling centres.

“We implore INEC to make sure that the voting materials, staff and ad-hoc staff come out quickly so that everybody can come out to perform that same obligation,” Mr Ambode said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC officials arrived at the polling unit at 7.30 am, while voting and accreditation commenced at 8.00 am.

Meanwhile, there was high turnout at several polling units visited in Epe, Lagos State, with residents coming out to vote for candidates of their choice in the elections.