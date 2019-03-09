Sanwo-Olu votes in Lagos, anticipates victory

Jide Sanwo-Olu
Jide Sanwo-Olu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu cast his vote at 10.53 a.m., at Femi Okunni Polling Unit, Ward 09 in Ikoyi during the governorship/ State Houses of Assembly elections on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sanwo-Olu arrived the polling unit at 10.38 a.m., accompanied by his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

The APC governorship candidate expressed his confidence that he would emerge victorious in the elections while addressing reporters after he had performed his civic responsibility.

“I am glad that I have voted and I’m confident that I will emerge victorious at the end of the whole exercise because we communicated and engaged everyone during our campaigns.

“I have done a lot of work than my opponents in terms of reaching out to the people of the state and spreading my manifesto; so that gives me an edge.

“Also, exactly six months ago, September 9, 2018, I collected my nomination form from the party and such coincidence means that I will be the next governor of Lagos State.

“Earlier, there were reported slight issues with the card readers.

“I am happy that they have been resolved and generally, the elections have been peaceful and I’m confident of winning,” he said. (NAN)

