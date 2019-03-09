Ogun: APM candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, votes

The Allied Peoples Movement, (APM), candidate in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, has cast his vote.

Mr Akinlade cast his vote at the Polling Unit 022, Ward 3, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He was accompanied to the polling unit by his wife and step-mother.

The candidate has the backing of Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who is also the senator-elect for Ogun central senatorial district

Mr Akinlade won a controversial governorship primary organised by the governor’s camp in the APC but a panel sent by the headquarters of the party conducted a separate primary which produced Dapo Abiodun as the party’s candidate in today’s election.

Since then there has been no peace in the state chapter of the party as the contentions set the outgoing governor against the national leadership of the party, represented by Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Amosun obviously did not get the backing of the APC’s national leader to support Mr Akinlade, a serving member of the House of Representatives for Egbado South and Ipokia Federal Constituency.

Mr Abiodun, on the other hand, has the backing of the Vice President and other national leaders of the party.

In December 2018, 26 aspirants for the Ogun State House of Assembly defected from the APC to APM.

