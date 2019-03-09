Oyo 2019: AAC candidate votes, criticizes coalition APC, PDP coalitions

Related News

The Oyo State governorship candidate of the African Action Alliance, Omololu Laosun, has criticised the different coalition arrangements by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Laosun said it was a pre-planned arrangement laden with corruption.

Speaking with journalists at his polling unit 34, Ward 12 in Ibadan North East Local Government Area, at about 9 a.m, the candidate said although he was approached, he refused to be part of the coalition because all those involved were formerly members of the same party.

“The alliance is only being formed by some people who are in mushroom political parties and it was probably because they did not get the ticket of their party and feel the next thing is to go and form an alliance,” he said.

“But, let me tell you that the alliance is just a clever thought out strategy to negotiate with the candidate who will eventually emerge as governor and their motive is to continue to loot the state treasury together.”

Mr Laosun said those forming alliances with some political parties to win the governorship election were only doing so for their own interest and not for the people.

He also lamented the low turnout at his polling unit, expressing the hope that the situation would improve as the day goes on.

He added that he was out to serve the people as a community builder and one who is willing and prepared to offer s credible leadership.

According to him, the people of Oyo State have to choose between a candidate who will bring development to the state or one who would embezzle their resources.