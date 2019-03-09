Oyo 2019: AAC candidate votes, criticizes coalition APC, PDP coalitions

The Oyo State governorship candidate of the African Action Alliance, Omololu Laosun.
The Oyo State governorship candidate of the African Action Alliance, Omololu Laosun.

The Oyo State governorship candidate of the African Action Alliance, Omololu Laosun, has criticised the different coalition arrangements by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Laosun said it was a pre-planned arrangement laden with corruption.

Speaking with journalists at his polling unit 34, Ward 12 in Ibadan North East Local Government Area, at about 9 a.m, the candidate said although he was approached, he refused to be part of the coalition because all those involved were formerly members of the same party.

“The alliance is only being formed by some people who are in mushroom political parties and it was probably because they did not get the ticket of their party and feel the next thing is to go and form an alliance,” he said.

“But, let me tell you that the alliance is just a clever thought out strategy to negotiate with the candidate who will eventually emerge as governor and their motive is to continue to loot the state treasury together.”

Mr Laosun said those forming alliances with some political parties to win the governorship election were only doing so for their own interest and not for the people.

He also lamented the low turnout at his polling unit, expressing the hope that the situation would improve as the day goes on.

He added that he was out to serve the people as a community builder and one who is willing and prepared to offer s credible leadership.

According to him, the people of Oyo State have to choose between a candidate who will bring development to the state or one who would embezzle their resources.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.