Thugs force voters to vote APC in Ogbomoso

Some voters in Ogbomosho South Local Government Area of Oyo State are being forced to vote the candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Armed touts in Ward 4 Polling Unit 5, Polling Unit 6 and Polling Unit 7, Ogbomosho south, are forcing voters to show their ballot papers after voting.

This act of election malpractice is discouraging voters from casting their votes and forcing many to return to their various homes.

The polling unit area is that of Buhari Abdulfatai, the APC winner of the February 23 senatorial election in the area.

Mr Fatai’s win makes him the first senator to win election twice in Oyo North Senatorial District.

Today, Nigerians vote in their sixth general governorship and state assembly elections since the country’s return to democracy in 1999.

About 37 candidates are contesting the Oyo State governorship seat.

However, the contest is between Oluseyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both men secured the support of various other candidates of the election.

A former governor of Oyo, Adebayo Alao-Akala of the Action Democratic Party, who is considered the strongman of Ogbomoso politics, stepped down from the race and declared his support for Mr Adelabu.

Ends

