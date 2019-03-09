Voting delayed at Osinbajo, Babajide Sanwo-Olu‘s polling units

Related News

Accreditation of voters did not start at Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s polling unit-Code 33, Victoria Garden City (VGC), in Lagos during Saturday’s Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly Election.

Also, the same situation was observed at the Femi Okunnu Polling Unit, Ward 9, where the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was scheduled to vote.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the situation at the polling unit of Mr Osinbajo observed that the ad-hoc officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were yet to arrive there by 9.05 a.m.

However, the residents of VGC led by their Chairman, Adetokunbo Ladega, were seen making arrangements toward registering the few voters who had turned out to exercise their civic responsibilities.

NAN reports that voting did not start at the same polling unit during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly Elections until about 9.45a.m.

Mr Osinbajo, who arrived at the unit at 10:28 a.m. on February 23 voted at 10:53 a.m., while the Presidential Candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Mr Fela Durotoye, also voted at the same polling unit by 12.11p.m.

Meanwhile, at Ward E, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, INEC ad-hoc staff and electoral materials were already on the ground in most of the polling units at about 8.05a.m.

Also, some voters who turned out for the election were seen waiting for voting and accreditation to begin. (NAN)