Elections: Voting materials arrive early in Mushin, late in Agboyi Ketu

2:06pm: Ward 7, Unit 20, Obafemi Owode LG, Ogun Central Senatorial District, Ogun State. Voting has ended, INEC staff are seen cancelling the unused ballot papers, as they get themselves prepared for the vote counts.
INEC Ad--Hoc Staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived early at the polling units in most of the polling units in Mushin Local Government area Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 7:45 a.m., sensitive materials and the officials had arrived at most of the polling units visited.

Security personnel were seen at the voting centres to ensure smooth commencement of accreditation and voting.

As at 7:30 a.m some voters were seen on the queue before the arrival of the INEC personnel.

Armed soldiers were also seen at all the major roads to avoid unauthorised movement of vehicles and to avoid breakdown of law by miscreants.

At Agboyi/Ketu and Ikosi/ Isheri Local Council Development Area(LCDA) of Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA), voting was yet to commence at 8 a.m.

However, in some polling units party agents and people were gathered, in others, nobody was at the polling units.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were no INEC officials on sight by 8 a.m but there was a heavy police presence and army patrol along Ikorodu Road in their vehicles.

NAN recalls that the Presidential and National Assembly election experienced late arrival of INEC personnel and voting materials in some parts of Lagos. (NAN)

