INEC ad-hoc staff demand share of money allegedly provided by a politician

Some INEC ad-hoc staff at a Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Ikosi Senior High School, Ikosi-Ketu, Kosofe-Lagos on Saturday protested the non-sharing of money alleged gifted by a politician.

The money was allegedly given to them by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

PREMIUM TIMES could not confirm as at press time if the money actually came from Mr Tinubu.

The protest which they tagged ‘no money, no work’ was targeted at compelling the INEC staff to pay them before they leave for their polling units.

According to a presiding officer, the money was brought in on Saturday but they refused to share it among the staff.

While addressing the agitated ad-hoc staff, an INEC staff whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report stated that each of them will be given N10,000.

However, the ad-hoc staff turned down the offer and demanded that they should be paid N40,000 while some of them said N20,000.

“Ogudu collected N10,000 but that’s Ogudu, this is Ikosi, no money, no work,” a presiding officer said while addressing his colleagues.

Today, Nigerians vote in their sixth general governorship and state assemblies elections since the country’s return to democracy in 1999.

Voters in 29 states would elect governors while new state assemblies would be elected in the 36 states.

There are no governorship elections in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra and Osun because the tenures of their governors are yet to expire.

While the elections are being contested by 1,158 governorship candidates across the country, many of them are billed as keen contests between only a few candidates in each state.