Elections: INEC scrambles to replace ad-hoc deserters in Ibadan

Ibadan Map
Ibadan Map

There was a scramble at the Ibadan North West local government secretariat at about 8 a.m. as newly recruited ad-hoc staff scrambled to get their postings to different polling units.

According to officials at the venue, a good number of staffers failed to turn up for the exercise forcing the local government to seek for new ones.

The official who identified himself as Olusegun said the poor turn out was due to fears on the part of the ad-hoc staff.

“We have been deploying new ad-hoc staff since yesterday,” he said.

“We cannot tell how many we have deployed so far, but we had to hire them because we don’t have enough to man the polling units.”

It was, however, uncertain if the newly recruited staff had the requisite training to handle the challenges of the election or whether they had gone through the necessary security screening.

That the ad hoc staff had just been deployed suggested that some polling units would be starting late.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.