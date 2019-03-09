Elections: INEC scrambles to replace ad-hoc deserters in Ibadan

Related News

There was a scramble at the Ibadan North West local government secretariat at about 8 a.m. as newly recruited ad-hoc staff scrambled to get their postings to different polling units.

According to officials at the venue, a good number of staffers failed to turn up for the exercise forcing the local government to seek for new ones.

The official who identified himself as Olusegun said the poor turn out was due to fears on the part of the ad-hoc staff.

“We have been deploying new ad-hoc staff since yesterday,” he said.

“We cannot tell how many we have deployed so far, but we had to hire them because we don’t have enough to man the polling units.”

It was, however, uncertain if the newly recruited staff had the requisite training to handle the challenges of the election or whether they had gone through the necessary security screening.

That the ad hoc staff had just been deployed suggested that some polling units would be starting late.