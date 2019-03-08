Elections: INEC assures of transparent process in Lagos

Mahmood Yakubu
Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Sam Olumekun, says the electoral body is good to go, and ready to give residents of the state free and fair elections on Saturday.

Mr Olumekun spoke on the readiness of the commission in the state in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

In Lagos, the electorate will go to the polls to elect a governor and 40 members of the state house of assembly as part of the governorship and state assembly elections holding on Saturday in the country.

Supplementary elections will also take place in six federal constituencies in the state where the National Assembly elections held on February 23 were inconclusive.

Mr Olumekun said the commission was ready to give Lagos residents free, fair, credible and acceptable elections everyone would be proud of.

“In brief, we are good to go. We have all our materials ready, and already we are moving to the RACs (Registration Area Centres) now.

“We are looking forward to a fine outing tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Olumekun said the commission was passionate about delivering credible polls, hence the need for all stakeholders to support and collaborate with the electoral body.

He cautioned all party supporters to shun violence and actions or speech that could impede the conduct of peaceful elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 45 governorship candidates across various political parties will be vying for the number one seat in the state.

Also, 640 candidates of various parties are eying the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly in the election.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.